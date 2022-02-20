Report: 'Confirmation' Of Fabio Carvalho's Move To Liverpool In The Summer

It has been reported that Fabio Carvalho will move to Liverpool from Fulham in the summer transfer window. The Reds failed to bring in the winger in the last-minute move in January, but will finally get the deal done in the coming months.

Liverpool left their business in the January transfer window late, very late in fact. The transfer of Luis Diaz from Porto was completed with just days left, but their attempts to bring in Fulham's Fabio Carvalho in a last-minute deal was a step too far.

The Reds currently have an abundance of options on the attacking front, but with some players looking to move on and others coming towards the end of their careers. It is unknown for certain whether new contracts will be given to Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, which leaves Liverpool having to think about the future.

Jurgen Klopp and his recruitment staff are usually ahead of the curve when it comes to getting their business done. However, with the sudden urge to sign Carvalho a few weeks ago, it came to a shock to everyone.

That hasn't stopped the Liverpool backroom staff to keep up to their reputation, as according to Mirror editor Darren Lewis, Liverpool will be bringing in Fabio Carvalho from Fulham in the summer. Speaking on Sky Sports about Liverpool's squad for the future, Lewis revealed the news about the Portuguese winger.

"They are going to sign Fabio Carvalho from Fulham as well, in the summer. The leadership are re-energizing that forward line."

