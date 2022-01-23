Report: Jude Bellingham 'Agrees' To Join Liverpool From Borussia Dortmund
Reports suggest that Jude Bellingham had agreed personal terms with Liverpool to join them from Borussia Dortmund in the Summer.
Liverpool have been a long admirer of Jude Bellingham and have been urged to sign the teenage star by several pundits and former players.
With an ageing midfield, the priority transfer plan lies within the middle of the park. Jurgen Klopp has tried many different combinations, some becuase of injury rather than choice.
The Liverpool manager has found it tricky to field a constant midfield three week in week out.
This area of the pitch will be a certain place to fix sooner rather than later due to the age of Jordan Henderson and Thiago and the unreliability of Naby Keita's fitness.
This issue looks to be set to be partly solved through the reported agreement of Jude Bellingham. According to the reports from German Football Insider via TalkOfTheKop, the Borussia Dortmund and England star has agreed personal terms with the Reds and will join in the Summer.
