Report: Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham Is Liverpool’s Priority Transfer In The Summer Following Aurélien Tchouameni Snub
After losing out on Aurélien Tchouameni to Real Madrid, Liverpool’s pursuit of Jude Bellingham has taken priority, however, only in the summer of 2023. Having lost Erling Haaland already, Borussia Dortmund won’t want to sell again this summer.
As the summer transfer window is a month away, Liverpool in dire need of fresh players will be going into it with plenty of targets in mind. Centre muffled is a priority position for The Reds, as they look to create another title-winning side.
Monaco star Aurélien Tchouameni was number one on Jurgen Klopp’s list for this summer, however, the Frenchman looks set for a move to Real Madrid. So who will Liverpool’s recruitment staff turn to?
One player they have had in mind for a couple of years is wonder kid Jude Bellingham. The Borussia Dortmund and England talent is one of the most exciting upcoming players in world football.
Unfortunately for Liverpool, they will have to wait another year at least to get their man. According to journalist David Lynch, Bellingham is a priority signing for the Merseyside club for summer 2023.
Should Liver pool not hang around and try get Jude Bellingham this summer?
