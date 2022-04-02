Report: Jurgen Klopp's Number One Transfer Target Revealed As England Superstar, With Liverpool Facing Competition From Manchester United And Chelsea

Liverpool are set for a busy summer, as Jurgen Klopp looks to plan for the future. Huge names including Jude Bellingham, Erling Haaland, and Declan Rice have been linked to the club. According to reports, the Reds' manager has revealed his number one target but faces competition from Premier League rivals.

As the current season is coming into the business end, it is vital that full concentration is on each match. However, backroom staff and even Jurgen Klopp himself will be eyeing up the summer transfer window.

IMAGO / PA Images

The club may see the likes of Divock Origi, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Joe Gomez leave and with other players coming towards the end of their careers, it will be important the German brings in a fresh new batch of players.

Many names have been recently linked with a move to Anfield, but one has caught the eye of the Liverpool manager, a player that could bring a whole new dynamic to the team.

Reports by Football Insider suggest that Jurgen Klopp has revealed his number one transfer target. West Ham and England superstar Declan Rice is wanted by both Manchester United and Chelsea, however will now have pulling power of Liverpool's boss to come up against.

