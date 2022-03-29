Skip to main content
Report: Jurgen Klopp 'Pushing' For Borussia Dortmund Star Jude Bellingham After Reports Reveal His Plan To Stay At Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp is reportedly in talks to sign a new contract at Liverpool and is hoping to build his team for the future. One player that has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield is Jude Bellingham, with reports suggesting that the German is 'pushing' for his move. 

The future of Liverpool has been unknown for some time, with Jurgen Klopp's contract set to run out in 2024, the fanbase were unsure of where the club would go from there. 

However, recent reports give Liverpool fans hope as they suggest that Klopp is set to extend his contract. If they are true, then the 'normal one' will, this summer, be planning for his next generation of players. 

Jude Bellingham Erling Haaland

As the current side has players coming towards the end of their Liverpool and professional careers, the Reds are set to target young players with bags of potential in the transfer window.

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham ticks all the boxes for the recruitment staff and one man in particular, Jurgen Klopp. Reports from Sport BILD state that the German manager is 'pushing' for the deal to happen and for the English talent to be a part of his future plans.

The Liverpool boss usually leaves and trusts Michael Edwards and Julian Ward to make the right decisions, however, his desire to get Bellingham this summer is huge and has let the recruitment staff know about it. 

