Report: Liverpool, Real Madrid Or PSG? Kylian Mbappe To Decide On Sunday

Kylian Mbappe's transfer saga is almost over, according to reports he is to make his announcement on Sunday. Will he stay at PSG or will Real Madrid or Liverpool do enough to persuade him their way?

The biggest transfer story of the summer is into its final chapter and as we turn the page to find out the ending, three clubs wait to find out if they are name-dropped into it.

Liverpool face Real Madrid and PSG in a battle for French superstar Kylian Mbappe, as he looks to decide his next step in his career. A huge moment for him personally and the lucky club he chooses.

Liverpool met the winger before his move to the French capital. Owner John W Henry had a private meeting with him whilst he was still at Monaco.

The links with The Reds have not died down, with Nike sponsoring both parties being a key factor in the possible transfer to Anfield. Can we see Kylian Mbappe in the famous red next season?

Well, we are about to find out. According to journalist Santi Aouna, the PSG forward will reveal his decision on Sunday, a day after what could potentially be his last game for the French champions.

Can Liverpool’s late move be enough or will his dream move to Real Madrid inevitably happen?

