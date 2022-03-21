Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool And Bayern Munich To Battle For Erling Haaland With Both Mohamed Salah And Robert Lewandowski’s Future In Doubt

It has been reported that Liverpool and Bayern Munich will turn their attention to Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland, as they could lose Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski. 

The summer transfer window is shaping up to be one of the best in recent memory, with many world class players looking to be on the move and plenty of admirers waiting. Liverpool and Bayern Munich, two of Europe's biggest clubs will be joining Manchester City’s race for Erling Haaland.

Erling Haaland

The likelihood of both sides losing their star players in Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski respectively is becoming stronger as the days go by. The impact both players have on their teams is extraordinary and will be difficult to replace. 

Is the Norwegian the man to do so? Hs certainly has the ability to do so. Not many players in the world could live up to the numbers both Salah and Lewandowski put up, however Haaland is one of the few. Borussia Dortmund’s front man has an unbelievable goal record, despite not playing for the biggest of clubs. 

Manchester City have been at the forefront of the chase of Haaland, with recent reports suggesting that he had agreed a deal with him. 

According to reports by Mundo Deportivo, Manchester City will have to fight off both Liverpool and Bayern Munich for Erling Haaland’s signature, as they look to replace Salah and Lewandowski, if they were to leave. 

This battle between three of the biggest teams in the world for one of the best strikers in the world will be the highlight of the summer. 

