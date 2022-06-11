Skip to main content
Report: Deal Agreed Between Liverpool And Benfica For Striker Darwin Nunez

According to reports, Liverpool and Benfica have finally agreed on a deal for striker Darwin Nunez. The Uruguayan turned down a move to Manchester United for a chance to play under Jurgen Klopp, in a transfer to match Manchester City's signing of Erling Haaland. 

The wait is almost over for Liverpool's transfer of Darwin Nunez. After a move from the club last week, had the Benfica forward turn his attention from rivals Manchester United to a move to Anfield.

Darwin Nunez

Adding the Uruguayan to an already frightening attack will give opponents a lot to think about in the coming season. Nunez is likely to replace Sadio Mane, who seems to be on his way to Bayern Munich.

With doubts over the future of both Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, a new era for Jurgen Klopp is starting to take shape. Luis Diaz was the first to come in, as a new Liverpool front three is forming. 

According to well-known journalist Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool and Benfica have verbally agreed on a deal for Darwin Nunez. A brilliant addition to a Reds side in need of an out and out no.9.

Initially, Manchester United were the team in for the Uruguayan star, but when Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool came knocking, Nunez, who wants Champions League football, was easily convinced to change his mind.

Who will be the better signing? Darwin Nunez for Liverpool or Erling Haaland for Manchester City?

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

