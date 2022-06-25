Report: Liverpool And Chelsea Target Hands In Transfer Request

The transfer window is hotting up and many players are looking to take the next step in their careers. According to reports, a Liverpool and Chelsea target is a player that is looking to move and has handed in a transfer request to force the hands of his club.

Although reports have suggested that Liverpool will not bring any more players in this window, speculation does not stop there. Since that report by Paul Joyce, which has been backed by further reports, The Reds have been linked with just as many players as before.

(Photo by Fabrizio Carabelli / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)

Earlier on in the week, Inter Milan’s Nicolo Barella was at the centre of speculation, linking him with a move to Anfield. However today, a door for another Serie A star has opened for The Reds to swoop in.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Matthijs De Ligt has handed in a transfer request to Juventus. The Dutch centre-back, who plays alongside Virgil Van Dijk at international level, has been a target for Jurgen Klopp ‘s side as well as Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The signing of Ibrahima Konate soon dissolved any talk around the defender coming to Merseyside, but with him forcing a move, will the lower price tag be too good to turn down for a Premier League side?

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |