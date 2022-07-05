Report: Liverpool And Manchester United Offered Another Chance For Defender After Failed Transfer
Liverpool and rivals Manchester United have been given a second chance to get a defensive target after the centre-back's deal with another Premier League side fell short.
The Reds are hoping to tie down Joe Gomez to a new deal, but the future of Joel Matip remains unknown. The 28-year-hold has two years left on his current contract, however, with a few injuries affecting his availability, it gives the club something to think about.
Despite the addition of Ibrahima Konate last year, Liverpool have continued to be linked with defenders.
Barcelona's Ronald Aruajo was a player the club were reportedly interested in before the transfer window opening, but the youngster decided to stay with the Spanish giants.
However, it is another La Liga star that has become available once again, after his deal to West Ham 'won't be happening.'
Villarreal's Arnaut Danjuma was on course to join The Hammers, but doubts from David Moyes over his attitude and work rate has not gone down well in the player's camp.
Will Liverpool or Manchester United make a move for the defender?
Author Verdict
If David Moyes doesn't like his attitude then Jurgen Klopp certainly isn't going to. This is definitely the kind of move Manchester United would make.
The four centre-backs Liverpool already have are more than good enough for the next 5 years. Replacing Joel Matip is something the club do need to look into now, but should wait at least another year or two to move him on.
Jurgen Klopp has the best depth of defence he has had in years, four quality centre-backs, and two decent backups for the best full-backs in the world.
