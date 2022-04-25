Report: Liverpool ‘Finalizing’ Transfer Of Darwin Nunez As Benfica Set To Accept Offer

Since impressing at Anfield two weeks ago, Darwin Nunez has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool. According to reports, that move is growing ever so closer, with the deal being in the works.

Liverpool’s attacking line is one of, if not, the best in the world at the moment, and improving it becomes a tricky task. A task that Jurgen Klopp is looking to happily take on.

Adding Luis Diaz in January has given the team a well-needed boost, as well as another frightening outlet going forward. However, the club is looking to bring in yet another forward.

IMAGO / PA Images

Reports by The Reds Indonesia suggest that a deal between Liverpool and Darwin Nunez is in the finalizing stages. Benfica are set to accept an offer of £60m plus £5m add-ons. Nunez has previously been linked with Manchester United and Arsenal also.

Although the source is not named and may be unreliable, the signing of Darwin Nunez is highly possible.

Will we see another Uruguay superstar put the famous red on?

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Author Verdict

Liverpool should be all over this. £60m seems a lot but with the raw talent he has plus only being 22 years old, it makes perfect sense.

Nunez was incredible in his matches against The Reds, showing that he would fit into a Jurgen Klopp side perfectly. Can hold play up, can link up play, can move out wide and deliver, and best of all, can finish brilliantly.

This has more potential of an impact than the Luis Diaz signing and we know how good that has been.

