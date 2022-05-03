Report: Liverpool In Advanced Talks To Sign Aurelien Tchouameni
According to reports, Liverpool are in advanced talks to sign Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni. The French starlet is wanted by many clubs including Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Chelsea.
Whilst The Reds are in the best form they have ever been under Jurgen Klopp, the room for improvement in the thought of both the Liverpool manager and fans. Regarding expectations, the standard never drops.
This summer could see Liverpool freshen up the squad in certain areas on the pitch. One of those areas is in midfield. Jordan Henderson, James Milner, and Thiago Alcantara are entering the latter stages of their careers, which forces the club to start thinking about their replacements.
The Merseyside club have been linked with a few big names such as Jude Bellingham, Gavi, and Declan Rice, but recent reports suggest that they are pushing a move for the highly-talented Aurelien Tchouameni.
The deal between the Monaco star and Liverpool is now in an advanced stage according to The Firm.
Read More
Will The Reds be able to beat Real Madrid in securing one of the best up-and-coming talents in world football?
Author Verdict
Although Tchouameni has had very strong links, this source is usually unreliable, but that doesn’t mean I am ruling this out. Everything about this transfer makes sense to be pushed over the line. The money, the position, the age, this signing would be welcome to many fans, so I expect it to go through in the near future.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Watch: Newcastle United 0-1 Liverpool | Match Highlights | Premier League | Keita Wins It For Impressive Reds
- Liverpool Fixtures & Schedule - May 2022 - Premier League, UEFA Champions League & FA Cup
- Official: Jurgen Klopp Signs New Deal At Liverpool Until 2026
- 'Jurgen Said To Me Ya Know, He'd Sign A New Contract Ya Know, He Said So' - Twitter Reacts To Reports Liverpool Have Opened Talks Over Extending Klopp's Stay
- Watch: Liverpool 2-0 Villarreal | Match Highlights | Champions League Semi-Final First Leg
- Report: Liverpool Agree To Personal Terms With Benfica Star Darwin Nunez Ahead Of Summer Transfer
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |