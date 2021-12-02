Report: Liverpool Start Talks With Barcelona And Uruguay Defender Ronald Araujo To Replace Either Joel Matip Or Joe Gomez

Reports are suggesting that Liverpool have opened talks with Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo as they look to move on either Joe Gomez or Joel Matip, with Chelsea also interested in the defender.

Araujo's contract is set to run out in 2023 for current team Barcelona, but talks of a new contract are yet to be discussed. This soon opens up the opportunity for other clubs to talk to Uruguayan and get him on a free transfer.

Chelsea and Liverpool are both look at the defender to replace rather than to add. With Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen futures a doubt with the London club and Joe Gomez and Joel Matip likewise for their rivals, Barcelona's centre half is seemed to be an ideal swap.

Joel Matip has been a regular first team starter since Joe Gomez was injured last year. He looked to be the one to partner Virgil van Dijk in the long run, however Liverpool brought Ibrahima Konate in the Summer and now looks to be the long term partner for Van Dijk.

Both Gomez and Matip respectively have been sensational in recent years, but both have injury concerns too often. This will in the end, force Jurgen Klopp to let one of them go.

According to reports in El Nacional, that scenario seems more likely as they state that Liverpool have already begun talks with Araujo.

Author Verdict

I agree with the move. Joe Gomez and Joel Matip have been excellent for us and have played huge roles in the Champions League and Premier League success.

Unfortunately, injuries not only impact them as players, but the season as a whole. We can no longer afford the lack of squad depth when having injuries no more. Araujo is certainly one centre-back I would be looking at. I think him and Konate would be a great battle to have fighting for that sport next to VVD.

