Report: Liverpool In Talks To Sign Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni, Following The Transfer Of Luis Diaz From Porto

Reports suggest that Liverpool are looking to add to their signing of Luis Diaz, by securing of exciting prospect Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco.

The French midfielder has been targeted by many top clubs around Europe, including Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool. The Reds will be looking to freshen up what is midfield in need of new faces.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

Liverpool have been linked with the likes of Jude Bellingham, Youri Tielimens and Yves Bissouma in recent months. Jurgen Klopp will be prioritsing this area of the pitch in the Summer. Earlier reports stated that Liverpool had already 'agreed' to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund.

With the addition of Luis Diaz from Porto being announced any second, according to reports from RMC, Liverpool are not stopping there, as they in talks with Monaco to sign French prospect Aurelien Tchouameni.

Author Verdict

When FSG do step up, they deserve the praise. Forget what I want long term for the moment regarding John Henry and Liverpool, but getting Luis Diaz is an absolute blockbuster signing.

If we were to sign Tchouameni and possibly Fabio Carvalho then I will be more than thankful. Yes, Tottenham forced our hands with the Diaz transfer, but credit where credit's due.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook