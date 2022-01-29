Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Liverpool In Talks To Sign Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni, Following The Transfer Of Luis Diaz From Porto

Reports suggest that Liverpool are looking to add to their signing of Luis Diaz, by securing of exciting prospect Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco.

The French midfielder has been targeted by many top clubs around Europe, including Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool. The Reds will be looking to freshen up what is midfield in need of new faces.

Aurelien Tchouameni

Liverpool have been linked with the likes of Jude Bellingham, Youri Tielimens and Yves Bissouma in recent months. Jurgen Klopp will be prioritsing this area of the pitch in the Summer. Earlier reports stated that Liverpool had already 'agreed' to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund.

With the addition of Luis Diaz from Porto being announced any second, according to reports from RMC, Liverpool are not stopping there, as they in talks with Monaco to sign French prospect Aurelien Tchouameni.

Read More

Author Verdict

When FSG do step up, they deserve the praise. Forget what I want long term for the moment regarding John Henry and Liverpool, but getting Luis Diaz is an absolute blockbuster signing. 

If we were to sign Tchouameni and possibly Fabio Carvalho then I will be more than thankful. Yes, Tottenham forced our hands with the Diaz transfer, but credit where credit's due.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Aurelien Tchouameni
Transfers

Report: Liverpool In Talks To Sign Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni, Following The Transfer Of Luis Diaz From Porto

9 minutes ago
Luis Diaz
Transfers

Reports: Liverpool Reach Transfer Agreement To Sign FC Porto Star Luis Diaz

33 minutes ago
Liverpool Player Penalties Leicester
Articles

How Liverpool's First Team Squad Depth Will Look Assuming Luis Diaz Transfer Is Completed

40 minutes ago
Ousmane Dembele
Non LFC

Report: Former Liverpool Target Ousmane Dembele Closing In On Possible Move To Arsenal As Barcelona Look To Swap For Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

42 minutes ago
Luis Diaz
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: Liverpool To Announce The Signing Of Luis Diaz Today

1 hour ago
Divock Origi Mohamed Salah
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Striker Divock Origi 'A Big Possibility For West Ham' In January Transfer With Luis Diaz Expected To Sign

1 hour ago
Luis Diaz
Transfers

Confirmed: Agent Of Luis Diaz Says FC Porto Star Is Headed To Liverpool

1 hour ago
Luis Diaz Lars Bender
News

Luis Diaz' Liverpool Shirt Number Revealed

3 hours ago