Report: Liverpool Eyeing Up Move For Brazilian Star, As Sales Of Divock Origi And Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Edge Closer

In the next week, some Liverpool players are looking at their last two matches with the club, including both Divock Origi and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, leaving places in the squad to replace. The Reds are eyeing up a move for a Thiago-like Brazilian midfielder, as Jurgen Klopp prepares for the next few years.

Liverpool's season is coming towards an end, as they face Wolves on Sunday in the Premier League, then under a week after play their penultimate match against Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

Thiago Villarreal

Whilst others are looking to push for more success for Liverpool next season, some players are set to leave this summer. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Divock Origi are two that are almost on the way out of Anfield. 

This will leave some empty spaces in the squad to be filled up, whether it be youngsters coming through or incoming transfers. Midfield is the key area the recruitment staff are looking at, especially with the current midfielders coming towards the end of their careers.

Andre Trindade
According to Netflu, Liverpool are interested in Fluminense midfielder Andre Trindade. The Brazilian's style of play is very much like Thiago Alcantara, with a very good passing range and an ability to win the ball back quickly. 

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to find the next big thing, with Thiago and Jordan Henderson not getting any younger. 20-year-old Trindade predominantly plays in the defensive role of midfield, however his progression of the ball allows him to easily take up the role of Alcantara as well as Fabinho.

Is Andre Trindade yet another example of a great find by the Liverpool scouts?

