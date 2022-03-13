Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool Hoping To Sign £60m Manchester United And Arsenal Target Alexander Isak

According to reports, Liverpool are looking to bring in Manchester United and Arsenal target in the summer. Real Sociedad's Alexander Isak was been linked to a move to the Premier League last summer, however ended up staying in La Liga.

As speculation surrounding the future of Mohamed Salah continues to grow, Liverpool fans are hoping for any positive news regarding transfers and what to expect of their team next season. 

Alexander Isak

The addition of Luis Diaz from Porto in the January transfer window has given the team a much-needed boost, not just on the pitch. The Colombian has put up incredible performances so far as a Red, but the mental boost the whole team has had is clear for all to see. The team have stepped up their game, which can only lead to success on the pitch.

FSG have been rightly critiscised for their lack of baking they give Jurgen Klopp during transfer windows. Luis Diaz was only signed earlier than expected becuase of the move from Daniel Levy and Tottenham. Has the Liverpool fanbase cry out for a freshen up to the squad, will there be more  signings to come in the summer?

Yes, if the reports are true. According to The Sunday Mirror, via HITC, Liverpool are interested in signing Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad. The Swedish striker has been likened to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, for his presence up top and his excellent finishing ability. 

Isak has been previously linked to both Manchester United and Arsenal, but will the 'Jurgen Klopp affect' convince the striker to move to Anfield?

