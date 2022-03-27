Report: Liverpool Prepared To Agree a Deal With Manchester United And Arsenal Target

According to reports, Liverpool have a deal ready for Manchester United and Arsenal target ahead of a busy summer transfer window. The Reds will be looking to strengthen their squad this year, as they aim to create a legacy for Jurgen Klopp before he leaves.

As the Reds will likely be saying goodbye to the likes of Divock Origi, Joe Gomez, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, incomings will become more of a need rather than a want.

The future of the squad has been the centre of discussion around the fanbase, outside of on-field topics. With manager Jurgen Klopp set to leave in 2024, there is worry throughout about where this team will go from there and if they are able to continue to be successful.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Something that will give fans hope is what signings the club bring in this summer. As the current squad has a mixture of ageing players and players coming to the end of their Liverpool careers, it is vital FSG and the recruitment staff look at the future now.

Recent links with Jude Bellingham, Aurelien Tchoumeni, and Gavi, it is clear that the club are looking to invest in youth with bags of potential. Another player that is reported to be a target for Liverpool is Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo and today this transfer is looking promising.

It has been reported by Catalan source Nacional, the Reds are prepared to agree on a deal for the centre-back worth £96,000 per week to sign the youngster. After reports yesterday stating that he had rejected three offers from his current club.

Will this be the first of many signings this summer?

