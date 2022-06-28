Report: Liverpool In Meetings With Borussia Dortmund To Sign Jude Bellingham This Summer

Liverpool are reportedly pushing for their number one midfield target Jude Bellingham, hoping to sign him from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The summer transfer window is getting into the busiest period and despite reports stating their business being over, Liverpool may well be a part of it after all.

Since the disappointing news from Paul Joyce, links to several players has not only increased for the club but have become stronger. Nicolo Barella, Otavio, Marco Asensio, and Serge Gnabry all names that have been in recent reports linking to Merseyside.

IMAGO / Phillippe Ruiz

One player, however, has been at the top of the club's list and the speculation surrounding him moving to Anfield never seems to fade. Jude Bellingham has been a target for The Reds ever since his Birmingham days.

The Englishman turned a move down to rivals Manchester United to gain a better experience with Borussia Dortmund. A very clever move for the youngster as he has continued to develop on the right path.

His next move will be a huge decision, even at such a young age. Does he take a chance at a huge club so early on and which club does he take that chance with?

IMAGO / Kirchner-Media

All seems to fit for Jude Bellingham and Liverpool. From his name, idolising Steven Gerrard to the type of player he is and what Liverpool need. The dream fit has the potential to become reality this summer according to new reports.

Everything Football have reported that The Reds are pushing for a move this transfer window for the 19-year-old. The report also states they have been in talks with Dortmund already and have planned meetings this week to discuss further.

Will Liverpool finally be able to bring their dream player to the club?

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |