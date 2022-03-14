Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Liverpool Set To Complete Signing Of Winger, As Mohamed Salah Contract Saga Continues Confirmed By Top Journalist

According to reports by a top journalist, Liverpool are close to completing the signing of highly-rated winger Ben Doak from Celtic. The news comes out as Mohamed Salah’s future at the club is still unknown. 

Liverpool will be looking to freshen up the squad in the summer, with many players moving towards the end of their time at the club. Players such as Divock Origi and Alex Oxlaide-Chamberlain look likely to leave, with others ageing.

Ben Doak, Celtic

The ongoing saga of Mohamed Salah and his contract talks with the club is another situation for the recruitment staff to think about in terms of who they are looking to bring in. 

Bringing Luis Diaz in January seems just the start of incomings this year. Links to Kylian Mabppe, Jarrod Bowen and Raphinha are not going away shows Liverpool’s intent in adding more to the forward line. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Reported by Athletic’s James Pearce, Liverpool are close to signing Celtic’s Ben Doak. The journalist understands that the chance to work under Jurgen Klopp was the key for the Scotsman. 

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Raphinha
Transfers

Report: Barcelona & Liverpool Interested In Raphinha - Possible Mohamed Salah Replacement?

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quotes

'It Is A Bit Of A Myth' - Former Player On One Aspect Of Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold's Game

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Old Trafford
Non LFC

Manchester United v Atletico Madrid: How to Watch / Live Stream | UEFA Champions League | UK, US, Spain, Canada, India, Australia

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago
Naby Keita
Transfers

Naby Keita: 100 Games At Liverpool -Success Or Not? | Brighton vs Liverpool

By Damon Carr16 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

'I've Never Seen Klopp So Angry' - Former Player On Liverpool Manager's Rant After Mohamed Salah First Half Miss Against Brighton

By Neil Andrew16 hours ago
Luis Diaz
Articles

'Thanks Daniel' - Jamie Carragher Sends Message To Tottenham Chairman Levy In What Could Be 'Special' Season For Liverpool

By Neil Andrew18 hours ago
Pep Lijnders and Jurgen Klopp durinf a training session
Opinions

Opinion: Can Pep Pip Stevie to the Job?

By Conor Jones21 hours ago
Liverpool Kit Nike Standard Chartered
Articles

Leaked Design Shows Potential Liverpool Away Kit For Next Premier League Season

By Sam Jones22 hours ago