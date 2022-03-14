Report: Liverpool Set To Complete Signing Of Winger, As Mohamed Salah Contract Saga Continues Confirmed By Top Journalist

According to reports by a top journalist, Liverpool are close to completing the signing of highly-rated winger Ben Doak from Celtic. The news comes out as Mohamed Salah’s future at the club is still unknown.

Liverpool will be looking to freshen up the squad in the summer, with many players moving towards the end of their time at the club. Players such as Divock Origi and Alex Oxlaide-Chamberlain look likely to leave, with others ageing.

The ongoing saga of Mohamed Salah and his contract talks with the club is another situation for the recruitment staff to think about in terms of who they are looking to bring in.

Bringing Luis Diaz in January seems just the start of incomings this year. Links to Kylian Mabppe, Jarrod Bowen and Raphinha are not going away shows Liverpool’s intent in adding more to the forward line.

Reported by Athletic’s James Pearce, Liverpool are close to signing Celtic’s Ben Doak. The journalist understands that the chance to work under Jurgen Klopp was the key for the Scotsman.

