Report: Liverpool Face Chelsea Battle For Arsenal Forward As They Look To Replace Either Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane Or Roberto Firmino

With the summer transfer window just around the corner, this time of the season is when transfer rumors and speculation start to pick up the pace. Liverpool already seem to have two deals over the line in Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsey, could Arsenal's in-form forward be the third?

Liverpool's signing of Luis Diaz in January shows signs of Jurgen Klopp planning a new front three, as all of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino's futures are currently up in the air.

The end of an era. The original front three have been exceptional and will be regarded as one of the best forward lines in Premier League history. They were key to the foundation Jurgen Klopp could build upon, however, it doesn't last forever and they will all need replacing.

IMAGO / PA Images

Many forward players have been linked to a move to Anfield prior to the Colombian joining, including two huge Arsenal stars in Bakayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

According to reports, Liverpool are set to battle it out with Chelsea for an Arsenal forward, but it is not the one everyone expects. 90min state that Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel are keeping a close eye on Eddie Nketiah.

The Arsenal youngster has been in sensational form in recent weeks and with his contract coming to an end this summer, he will be available on a free. Is this a good move for The Reds?

