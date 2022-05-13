Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Liverpool Face Chelsea Battle For Arsenal Forward As They Look To Replace Either Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane Or Roberto Firmino

With the summer transfer window just around the corner, this time of the season is when transfer rumors and speculation start to pick up the pace. Liverpool already seem to have two deals over the line in Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsey, could Arsenal's in-form forward be the third?

Liverpool's signing of Luis Diaz in January shows signs of Jurgen Klopp planning a new front three, as all of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino's futures are currently up in the air.

The end of an era. The original front three have been exceptional and will be regarded as one of the best forward lines in Premier League history. They were key to the foundation Jurgen Klopp could build upon, however, it doesn't last forever and they will all need replacing.

Buakayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah

Many forward players have been linked to a move to Anfield prior to the Colombian joining, including two huge Arsenal stars in Bakayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

According to reports, Liverpool are set to battle it out with Chelsea for an Arsenal forward, but it is not the one everyone expects. 90min state that Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel are keeping a close eye on Eddie Nketiah. 

The Arsenal youngster has been in sensational form in recent weeks and with his contract coming to an end this summer, he will be available on a free. Is this a good move for The Reds?

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Fabinho
Quotes

'A Blow To Liverpool And Klopp' - Former International Manager On Impact Of Losing Fabinho To Injury

By Neil Andrew15 seconds ago
Eddie Nketiah
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Interested In Signing Eddie Nketiah | Arsenal Star 'Likely' To Leave This Summer

By Matt Thielen38 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah Antonio Rudiger
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs Liverpool FA Cup Final: Salah vs Rudiger And Other Key Battles

By Colin D'Cunha1 hour ago
Sadio Mane
Transfers

Report: Sadio Mane Holds Bayern Munich Transfer Talks | Nagelsmann Aware Of Deal

By Matt Thielen2 hours ago
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Liverpool Target Jude Bellingham Makes Statement Regarding Borussia Dortmund Future

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Timo Werner
Quotes

'(Liverpool) Were A Big Possibility For Me' - Timo Werner Has No Regrets Joining Chelsea Over FA Cup Final Opponents

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
LeBron James
Articles

LA Lakers NBA Star LeBron James Reveals Who Won His Vote As Premier League Player Of The Season After Shortlist Revealed

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Fabinho
Quotes

Jurgen Klopp Provides Update On Fabinho's Injury Status For Liverpool's Champions League Final Clash With Real Madrid

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago