Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Liverpool And Real Madrid Superstar Can Agree Terms As Mohamed Salah’s Future Still In The Air

Despite being in a quadruple race, talk off the pitch is surrounding Mohamed Salah’s contract saga is still on everyone’s minds. Will he sign, will he not? According to new reports, Liverpool could well be lining up a replacement with a Real Madrid star. 

This season could potentially be the most historic in the club’s history, however the summer transfer window could be just as big. 

Real Madrid squad to face Liverpool in the Champions League

Liverpool are linked with many big names including Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham, unfortunately, the biggest transfer story the club need to sort out is a current player. 

Mohamed Salah has several times reiterated his desire to stay at Anfield, but is still yet to sign a contract and is failing to agree the terms FSG are offering him. The uncertainty is worrying for the fans, especially when they see the Egyptian King struggling on the pitch. 

Mohamed Salah
Scroll to Continue

Read More

If he does leave, Liverpool will need a replacement. According to Spanish outlet Nacional, Real Madrid star Marco Asensio will be available for sale for £50m. 

A £112k per week contract will be enough for The Reds to tempt the Spanish star away from Spain’s capital. At such a cheap price, could we see Asensio replace Salah or just another addition to the squad? 

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Roberto Firmino Naby Keita Sadio Mane Mohamed Salah
Quotes

Manchester City v Liverpool: Former Player Predicts The Two Forwards Klopp With Leave Out For Crunch Match

By Neil Andrew37 minutes ago
Gleison Bremer
Transfers

Report: Liverpool, Inter Milan, Juventus Interested In €25million Rated Serie A Defender

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Andrew Robertson watches Trent Alexander-Arnold put his free-kick just wide of the post.
Quotes

‘Better Than David Beckham’ Manchester United And Chelsea Legends In Awe Of Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold

By Damon Carr1 hour ago
Jurgen Klopp James Milner
Quotes

'Hopefully He Can Win Some More Trophies For Liverpool' - James Milner On LFC Manager Jurgen Klopp

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Darwin Nunez
Match Coverage

Liverpool Are Said to Be 'Impressed' With Benfica and Uruguay Forward Darwin Nuñez After Champions League Victory

By LFC Transfer Room3 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

'It Sorts One Problem And Creates Another' - Arsene Wenger On Mohamed Salah's Liverpool Contract Situation

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

Watch: Mohamed Salah Gives Update On Liverpool Contract Situation During Sky Sports Interview

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Europa League Trophy
News

UEFA Europa League Winner 2021/22 Betting Odds

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago