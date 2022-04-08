Report: Liverpool And Real Madrid Superstar Can Agree Terms As Mohamed Salah’s Future Still In The Air

Despite being in a quadruple race, talk off the pitch is surrounding Mohamed Salah’s contract saga is still on everyone’s minds. Will he sign, will he not? According to new reports, Liverpool could well be lining up a replacement with a Real Madrid star.

This season could potentially be the most historic in the club’s history, however the summer transfer window could be just as big.

Liverpool are linked with many big names including Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham, unfortunately, the biggest transfer story the club need to sort out is a current player.

Mohamed Salah has several times reiterated his desire to stay at Anfield, but is still yet to sign a contract and is failing to agree the terms FSG are offering him. The uncertainty is worrying for the fans, especially when they see the Egyptian King struggling on the pitch.

If he does leave, Liverpool will need a replacement. According to Spanish outlet Nacional, Real Madrid star Marco Asensio will be available for sale for £50m.

A £112k per week contract will be enough for The Reds to tempt the Spanish star away from Spain’s capital. At such a cheap price, could we see Asensio replace Salah or just another addition to the squad?

