Report: Liverpool Could Hijack Tottenham's Deal For Porto's Luis Diaz, Depsite Spurs Being In Advanced Talks

Report: Liverpool Could Hijack Tottenham's Deal For Porto's Luis Diaz, Depsite Them Being In Advanced Talks

Reports suggest that Liverpool may hijack Tottenham's potential transfer for Porto striker Luis Diaz, as the North London club are currently in advanced talks for his signing.

Liverpool have been long-time admirers of Luis Diaz, but never have shown any official interest. The Colombian has been impressed for Porto both in the league and Champions League this season, playing the Reds in Europe.

IMAGO / Sportimage

A January transfer move looked the best option for FSG, due to the loss of both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane to AFCON, however, no movement has been made yet.

If the reports are true, that could all suddenly change. According to reports by Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra, Tottenham are in advanced talks with Porto for Diaz's signing.

This news could have sparked Liverpool into gear and the Reds may not let their long-term target slip between their fingers. The report also suggests that there is another Premier League club that is going to make an offer for the forward.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook