Report: Liverpool Eyeing Up A Move For Marcus Rashford, With Manchester United And England Future In Doubt

According to reports, Liverpool are shockingly interested in signing Marcus Rashford from their fierce rivals, Manchester United. The forward's future at the club as recently is being questioned, with Gareth Southgate omitting him from the recent England squad.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp are well-known for their brilliant ability to develop players, giving them the right platform to reach their potential. The growth of players such as Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah is by far bigger than we expected it to be.

As the summer transfer window is just around the corner, the club's scouts and recruitment team will be already starting to plan for potential incomings and outgoings. Many forwards have been linked with a move to Anfield this summer, despite the addition of Luis Diaz in January.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

One of those players is reportedly being Marcus Rashford. Manchester Evening News journalist Simon Luckhurst states that Liverpool are big admirers of the Manchester United winger, however the transfer is very unlikely to happen.

Rashford has been out of form for over a year and has started to affect his international career, earlier today being omitted by Gareth Southgate for England's upcoming matches.

Could Jurgen Klopp be the man to finally get the best out of Marcus Rashford?

Author Verdict

Liverpool turning Marcus Rashford into a world beater would be the ultimate pie in the face of Manchester United, however it isn't going to happen, nor do I want the transfer to happen.

Sensational player on his day, but his recent attitude on the pitch is not what our club is about. Taking the fact he's a Manchester United fan and player away, his mentality is not something I want at this team full of mentality monsters.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok