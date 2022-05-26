Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Liverpool Given Second Chance For Aurélien Tchouameni Transfer After Real Madrid Stall

Aurélien Tchouameni looked all set for a move to Real Madrid, however, recent reports suggest that Liverpool have been given a second opportunity to sign the Frenchman. 

Liverpool and Real Madrid go head to head on the pitch this weekend in the Champions League final and once it is all over, they will once again go head to head. This time, for Aurélien Tchouameni. 

Aurelien Tchouameni

Monaco’s star midfielder has impressed throughout the season, guiding the French side to third in the league, with an incredible run at the end of the season. Despite Monaco getting Champions League football, they face a fight to keep Tchouameni at the club. 

Reports last week suggested that Aurélien Tchouameni had chosen to move to Real Madrid over Liverpool and PSG. Having spoken to the La Liga Champions and The Reds, the Frenchman decided a move to Spain was the right option. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Real Madrid

However, the galacticos have come to a stumbling block. According to new reports by RMC Sport, Madrid are unwilling to pay what Monaco are demanding for Tchouameni. Journalist Loic Tanzi states that the versatile midfielder has decided to join the Spanish side, but his current side have set the price tag too high. 

Will Liverpool be able to tempt their number one midfield target their way, despite looking destined for Real Madrid?

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Everton v Liverpool - Premier League - Goodison Park Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (left) and Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti embrace after the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool.
Quotes

'Have To Play Their Own Game' - Former Player On How Liverpool Should Approach Champions League Final With Real Madrid

By Neil Andrew9 minutes ago
Champions League Trophy
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs Real Madrid: How to Watch / Live Stream The Champions League Final In The US

By Neil Andrew25 minutes ago
Harry Kane Ibrahima Konate
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Hold Transfer Talks With Harry Kane | Tottenham Star To Replace Bayern Munich Linked Sadio Mane?

By Matt Thielen38 minutes ago
Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

'Without The Champions League Final, A Great Season' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Reflects On Whether The UCL Final Will Define The Season

By Neil Andrew44 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah
Transfers

Report: Mohamed Salah Given Huge Promise From Liverpool, As Contract Negotiations To Continue After Champions League Final

By Damon Carr1 hour ago
Alisson Becker Adrian Caoimhin Kelleher
Quotes

Liverpool Goalkeeper Will 'Evaluate' Future Once Season Finishes

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Roberto Firmino Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane
Quotes

'I Want To Stay' - Liverpool Forward Intent On Continuing At Anfield

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Rodrygo Vinicus Jr
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Considering €90million Transfer For Real Madrid Star Rodrygo Amid Sadio Mane Exit Talk

By Elliot Thompson4 hours ago