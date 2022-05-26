Report: Liverpool Given Second Chance For Aurélien Tchouameni Transfer After Real Madrid Stall

Aurélien Tchouameni looked all set for a move to Real Madrid, however, recent reports suggest that Liverpool have been given a second opportunity to sign the Frenchman.

Liverpool and Real Madrid go head to head on the pitch this weekend in the Champions League final and once it is all over, they will once again go head to head. This time, for Aurélien Tchouameni.

Monaco’s star midfielder has impressed throughout the season, guiding the French side to third in the league, with an incredible run at the end of the season. Despite Monaco getting Champions League football, they face a fight to keep Tchouameni at the club.

Reports last week suggested that Aurélien Tchouameni had chosen to move to Real Madrid over Liverpool and PSG. Having spoken to the La Liga Champions and The Reds, the Frenchman decided a move to Spain was the right option.

However, the galacticos have come to a stumbling block. According to new reports by RMC Sport, Madrid are unwilling to pay what Monaco are demanding for Tchouameni. Journalist Loic Tanzi states that the versatile midfielder has decided to join the Spanish side, but his current side have set the price tag too high.

Will Liverpool be able to tempt their number one midfield target their way, despite looking destined for Real Madrid?

