Report: Liverpool Contact Future Star Ronald Araujo To Tempt Him From Barcelona

According to reports, Liverpool have contacted Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo to temp him to come to Anfield.

Liverpool have been reported to be busy in the Summer, looking to freshen up what is a ageing squad.

The Reds have a tendency to bring in players with potential rather than the finished article.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Under the coaching Jurgen Klopp and his staff, players such as Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Andy Robertson have developed into world class players.

With Summer possibly being a window where there will be movement in and out of the club, players leaving will need replacing.

Players that may leave the Reds could include defenders Joe Gomez and Nathaniel Phillips. This would leave a gap in that particular area.

Reports from Diario Sport suggest that Barcelona's Ronald Araujo could be a defender that Liverpool bring in. The Uruguayan is looking unlikely to sign an extension at the La Liga club.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook