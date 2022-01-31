Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool Have Contract Ready For Fabio Carvalho, As Move From Fulham Goes Down To The Wire

According to reports, Liverpool have a contract ready and waiting for Fabio Carvalho, in case Fulham were to finally accept a fee, as the deadline day is coming to an end. 

Like last season, Liverpool are leaving their January transfer window activity to the last minute. Like the teenager cramming in their revision for exams the night before, the Reds are hoping they can get the results they want. despite the late rush.

Fabio Carvalho

Luis Diaz became the first signing of 2022, a year that has plenty of promise for the Merseyside club regarding incomings. Reported earlier on in the year, the Summer transfer window is set to be a big one for Liverpool.

Read More

Well-known journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that both Liverpool and Fulham are meeting directly over the transfer for youngster Fabio Carvalho to discuss the price and structure of the deal. It is also reported that Liverpool have a contract ready and waiting for Carvalho in case the deal agreed, which is going to be a race against the clock. 

