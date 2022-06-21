Report: Liverpool Reject Three Premier League Stars Including Manchester City Bound Kalvin Phillips

Recent reports stated that Liverpool will be waiting until next summer to bring in a midfielder and as the days go by, more reports support the original speculation. The Reds have been reported to have rejected three Premier League stars who were all available to buy this summer.

Liverpool's search for a midfielder is a hot topic within the fanbase, however, the club themselves, are happy to wait until next season to up their efforts to get one.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Jude Bellingham seems to be the number one priority for Jurgen Klopp and Julian Ward but may have to wait at least another year for his signature due to the departure of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

The club are reportedly unwilling to make a move for a midfielder this summer, after the failed attempt to bring in Aurelien Tchouameni. A risk that could go either way for the upcoming season. Are Liverpool focusing too much on a player that isn't guaranteed to join the club?

IMAGO / Kirchner-Media

According to David Lynch, writing for The National, The Reds have rejected a move for Kalvin Phillips, Yves Bissouma, and Youri Tielemans. All three Premier League stars are available to sign this summer and are said to be 'easy to complete', but the club are instead waiting on Jude Bellingham next summer.

Would any of the three mentioned midfielders impact Liverpool's push for a title and Champions League glory this season?

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |