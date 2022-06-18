Report: Neco Williams Told He Can Leave On Loan By Liverpool Ahead Of Wales' World Cup Campaign

Days, after Calvin Ramsey completed his move to Anfield, the player who is replacing him, seems to be on his way out. However, in what looked likely to be a sale, according to new reports Neco Williams is now set for a loan move.

Just two months until the new season starts and Liverpool's squad for the season is starting to shape up. Three players have already been added, Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho, and Calvin Ramsey. A total of four players are set to leave the club including superstar Sadio Mane.

The addition of full-back Calvin Ramsey leaves Wales star, Neco Williams, in a predicament. Despite impressing on loan and Fulham and for his national side, his career with The Reds looks all but over.

As Trent Alexander-Arnold is still only 21, anyone playing behind him will find it extremely difficult to take over his spot. The right-back will likely be at his boyhood club for his career, which could be another 14/15 years.

Neco Williams will be looking for first-team football, especially in a World Cup year, with Wales qualifying for the tournament. Despite reports of Liverpool looking to possibly bring in a good few for the Welshman, reports by The Mirror’s Simon Mullock state that the club have told Williams that he can leave on loan.

Author Verdict

A loan deal makes no sense for a player that won’t ever be A Liverpool first-teamer. Calvin Ramsey coming in confirmed, for me, that Williams was surplus to requirements.

So instead of retrieving money and bringing in what we need, the club are keeping Oxlade-Chamberlain and loaning Williams. This transfer window has been exciting for what we’ve brought in, but frustrating at the lack of wanting to improve squad quality as a whole. Making decisions such as this go against wanting to plan for the future.

