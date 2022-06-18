Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Neco Williams Told He Can Leave On Loan By Liverpool Ahead Of Wales' World Cup Campaign

Days, after Calvin Ramsey completed his move to Anfield, the player who is replacing him, seems to be on his way out. However, in what looked likely to be a sale, according to new reports Neco Williams is now set for a loan move. 

Just two months until the new season starts and Liverpool's squad for the season is starting to shape up. Three players have already been added, Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho, and Calvin Ramsey. A total of four players are set to leave the club including superstar Sadio Mane. 

Calvin Ramsey

The addition of full-back Calvin Ramsey leaves Wales star, Neco Williams, in a predicament. Despite impressing on loan and Fulham and for his national side, his career with The Reds looks all but over.

As Trent Alexander-Arnold is still only 21, anyone playing behind him will find it extremely difficult to take over his spot. The right-back will likely be at his boyhood club for his career, which could be another 14/15 years. 

Neco Williams
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Neco Williams will be looking for first-team football, especially in a World Cup year, with Wales qualifying for the tournament. Despite reports of Liverpool looking to possibly bring in a good few for the Welshman, reports by The Mirror’s Simon Mullock state that the club have told Williams that he can leave on loan. 

Author Verdict

A loan deal makes no sense for a player that won’t ever be A Liverpool first-teamer. Calvin Ramsey coming in confirmed, for me, that Williams was surplus to requirements. 

So instead of retrieving money and bringing in what we need, the club are keeping Oxlade-Chamberlain and loaning Williams. This transfer window has been exciting for what we’ve brought in, but frustrating at the lack of wanting to improve squad quality as a whole. Making decisions such as this go against wanting to plan for the future. 

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Jude Bellingham
Transfers

'That Is Probably Their Next Big Target' - Pundit On A Possible Liverpool Move For Jude Bellingham

By Neil Andrew25 minutes ago
Jarrod Bowen Kalvin Phillips
Transfers

Report: Insider Provides Update On West Ham Striker Jarrod Bowen & Liverpool Transfer Rumours

By Neil Andrew36 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Report: Wolves Turned Down Chance To Sign New Liverpool Striker Darwin Nunez

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Marco Asensio
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Interested In Marco Asensio Transfer & Have Already Contacted Real Madrid Forward's Representatives

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Sadio Mane Goal Arsenal
Podcasts

Sadio Mane And Liverpool Fans: The Love That Will Never Fade

By Damon Carr3 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Transfers

Report: Sadio Mane Transfer From Liverpool To Bayern Munich - Details Of Medical & Unveiling At Allianz Arena Emerge

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Articles

Sadio Mane: Key Facts, Stats & Achievements From His Incredible Liverpool Career

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Virgil Van Dijk Joe Gomez Joel Matip
News

Report: Liverpool Defender Expected To Sign New Contract This Summer

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago