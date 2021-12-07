Report: Liverpool Lead The Race For Jude Bellingham Over Manchester United, Chelsea And Manchester City

According to reports, Liverpool are front runners for Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham, with Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City all showing interest.

Jude Bellingham left his hometown club Birmingham for a big move to the Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund. The move came after the English midfielder was shown around Carrington by Manchester United in hope he signs for them.

Since joining Dortmund, Bellingham has increased interest in his signature around Europe. Both in the league and Champions League, he has been a standout performer, even being compared to the likes of Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

Liverpool are among a few clubs fighting out for the highly-talented youngster including Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City. However, Jurgen Klopp has Bellingham high up on his priority list and when Klopp wants someone, he usually gets them.

According to the Mirror, Liverpool are the leading contenders for the 18 year old superstar. With Fabinho and Jordan Henderson not getting aby younger, Jurgen Klopp is hoping to freshen up the midfield with Bellingham.

Will Jurgen Klopp be able to land his man or will it be the case of not willing to spend so much on a player?

Author Verdict

I personally believe Jude Bellingham is a must. He does give me Stevie G vibes and to be able to be that good at such a high level at 18 years old, then why wouldn't we want to buy him.

I'm hoping FSG finally back Jurgen Klopp without having to sell anyone to make that money. Jude Bellingham is too good to let slip through the net.

