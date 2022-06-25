Report: Liverpool Set To Miss Out On Brazilian Star, As Premier League Club In Advanced Negotiations

Over the last few transfer windows, Liverpool have been heavily linked with a good number of forwards. One of those is Brazilian Raphinha, who is now reportedly in advanced negotiations with another Premier League side.

Jurgen Klopp may soon be given another headache after losing Sadio Mane. Mohamed Salah's future is still very much in doubt, with reports suggesting a move away from Anfield this summer.

Whether it be this summer or next, a departure from the Egyptian King will leave a huge hole not only in the Liverpool team but also in the hearts of millions of fans.

A very difficult player to replace, something that would need a lot of thought. Do the club bring in a replacement now and have him work under Salah or do they just wait to see if Salah does leave for free?

The Reds have been known to show interest in a few wide players, including a few from the Premier League. As well as Raphinha, the club have been linked with Jarrod Bowen, Bukayo Saka, and Gabriel Martinelli.

Two of those play for Arsenal already and if reports are true, The Gunners are very close to making it three out of the four a part of their squad. According to journalist Toni Juanmarti say a deal between Arsenal and Leeds United are advanced, but no full agreement has been made yet for the Brazilian.

Despite Chelsea also showing interest in Raphinha, Arsenal remain in pole position and are likely to sign the star in the coming weeks.

Does Liverpool have someone in mind to replace Mohamed Salah or are they fully focused on getting him tied down?

