Report: Liverpool To Move Onto Jude Bellingham After Darwin Nunez Signing

According to reports, once Liverpool get the Darwin Nunez deal over the line, they will set their eyes firmly on Jude Bellingham, hoping they can persuade Borussia Dortmund to sell this summer rather than next.

Liverpool’s summer transfer window is one of the biggest in the club’s recent history, with many players on their way out and a fresh batch of players needing to come in.

The Reds have started early this year with their business, already bringing in Fabio Carvalho from Fulham and both Calvin Ramsey and Darwin Nunez almost over the line.

In a window where they could lose Sadio Mane and rivals Manchester City have bought Erling Haaland, Liverpool are looking to respond with a big statement. The three transfers already or nearly completed doesn’t seem to be the end.

According to fresh reports by Indy Kalia, Jurgen Klopp and his recruitment team will do all they can to perused Borussia Dortmund to sell Jude Bellingham this season, rather than next.

The English midfielder has been a longtime target for The Reds, who need to bulk up their midfield options this year.

Can Liverpool do enough to get Jude Bellingham this year to make it a summer transfer window to remember?

