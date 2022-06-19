Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool Will 'Step Up' Their Search For Midfielder Over Next 12 Months

New reports suggest that Liverpool will 'step up' their search for a midfielder over the next 12 months. Jurgen Klopp has given Julian Ward what he requires, which the club will work on for next summer. 

As we came into this summer transfer window, it was believed that a midfielder was the priority signing for Liverpool. However, after the signing of Darwin Nunez to replace Sadio Mane, Paul Joyce reported that the club were looking to bring in a midfielder next year.

Jordan Henderson James Milner

The Reds did attempt to bring in Aurelien Tchouameni at the start of the window, but the Frenchman chose a move to Real Madrid instead. Since then, they have brought in three other players, replacing 4/5 outgoings. 

A priority of a midfielder seems to have been put on the back burner and Jurgen Klopp will have near enough the same batch of midfielders to pick from as he has had to in previous seasons. A contract extension for James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain staying may have been an earlier indication of what was happening during this window.

Despite calls from a vast majority of the fanbase wanting to freshen up the midfield area, new reports by The Mirror confirm that Liverpool will instead be looking to bring in a midfielder next year rather than this.

Jude Bellingham

The report states that the club will be 'stepping up' their search to bring in a young, multi-functional operator with technique and athleticism over the next 12 months.

If the reports are true, it makes you wonder what the club have been planning over the last 12 months. Will the risk backfire or will Liverpool be able to win again with the same midfield and get who they want next year?

