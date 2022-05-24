Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: PSG Join Liverpool, Manchester United And Manchester City In The Race For Barcelona Midfielder Frankie De Jong

The summer transfer window drama has already begun, with Liverpool missing out on both Kylian Mbappe and Aurelien Tchouameni in the last few days. Frankie De Jong is on The Reds' midfield options list, but they face PSG, Manchester United, and Manchester City for his signature. 

Following recent reports of Aurelien Tchouameni joining Real Madrid, Liverpool will have to turn their attention elsewhere. 

Aurelien Tchouameni

Midfield is a priority for Jurgen Klopp this summer and with the Monaco star and Jude Bellingham looking to be off the cards, the club's recruitment staff will once again have to go with a second option. 

Frankie De Jong is one player linked with a move to Anfield, with Barcelona willing to sell at the right price. However, The Reds will have to beat off competition from Premier League rivals Manchester United and Manchester City. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Frenkie De Jong

The competition doesn't stop there. According to Sport, PSG have now entered the race to sign the Dutch maestro. Tying down Kylian Mbappe to a new deal could be the start of something big in the French capital.

Can Frankie De Jong be third time lucky for Liverpool or will they miss out on yet another midfielder?

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Ben Woodburn
News

Report: Liverpool Youngster Facing A Return To The Reds Despite An Undecided Future

By Joe Dixon1 hour ago
Andy Robertson
News

Report: Liverpool Defender Virgil Van Dijk On His Admiration Of Andrew Robertson

By Joe Dixon2 hours ago
Ian Rush
News

Report: Liverpool And Wales Legend On The Reds Magnificent Season

By Joe Dixon2 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
News

Report: Manchester City Star On Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp's Message After Premier League Triumph

By Joe Dixon2 hours ago
Aurelien Tchouameni
Transfers

'Lets Go For Laimer' - Liverpool Fans React To Reports Aurelien Tchouameni Has Chosen To Sign For Real Madrid

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Aurelien Tchouameni
Transfers

Breaking: Reports Suggest Aurelien Tchouameni Set To Join Real Madrid For Huge Fee Beating Liverpool To Transfer Of Midfielder

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Aurelien Tchouameni
Transfers

Liverpool Make 'Interesting Offer' For Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni As They Try To Beat Real Madrid To Transfer Of Midfielder

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp Xabi Alonso
Quotes

'I Love When Jurgen Says They Are Mentality Monsters - Former Liverpool & Real Madrid Legend Xabi Alonso On Reds Manager Klopp

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago