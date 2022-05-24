Report: PSG Join Liverpool, Manchester United And Manchester City In The Race For Barcelona Midfielder Frankie De Jong

The summer transfer window drama has already begun, with Liverpool missing out on both Kylian Mbappe and Aurelien Tchouameni in the last few days. Frankie De Jong is on The Reds' midfield options list, but they face PSG, Manchester United, and Manchester City for his signature.

Following recent reports of Aurelien Tchouameni joining Real Madrid, Liverpool will have to turn their attention elsewhere.

Midfield is a priority for Jurgen Klopp this summer and with the Monaco star and Jude Bellingham looking to be off the cards, the club's recruitment staff will once again have to go with a second option.

Frankie De Jong is one player linked with a move to Anfield, with Barcelona willing to sell at the right price. However, The Reds will have to beat off competition from Premier League rivals Manchester United and Manchester City.

The competition doesn't stop there. According to Sport, PSG have now entered the race to sign the Dutch maestro. Tying down Kylian Mbappe to a new deal could be the start of something big in the French capital.

Can Frankie De Jong be third time lucky for Liverpool or will they miss out on yet another midfielder?

