Report: Real Madrid In Advanced Talks To Sign Liverpool And Manchester United Target Aurélien Tchouameni

Aurélien Tchouameni is one of the most desired footballers in the world at the moment and has many top clubs chasing his signature. However, according to reports Real Madrid are the ones to win the race.

Liverpool’s midfield transfer list for the summer include some big names. Jude Bellingham, Gavi and Aurélien Tchouameni have been linked with a move to Anfield as Jurgen Klopp aims to freshen up an ageing midfield. 

The latter of the three, Tchouameni, is a highly-talented youngster that has impressed both at club and international level for Monaco and France respectively.

Aurelien Tchouameni

Liverpool are joined by European giants Real Madrid and Manchester United in their pursuit of the Frenchman, with one of the interested clubs reported to be making their move early. 

According to Andres Onrubia Ramos, via Diario AS, Real Madrid are in advanced rtalks to sign Tchouameni, as they look to rebuild their famous ‘galactico’ side. 

Who will Liverpool turn their attention to if they lose out on Aurélien Tchouameni?

