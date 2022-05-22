Report: Real Madrid Have Six Targets Including Mohamed Salah, Raheem Sterling And Sadio Mane, Following Kylian Mbappe Failure

Kylian Mbappe made a major U-turn yesterday and decided to stay at PSG, rejecting Real Madrid, who he stated were his dream club. After losing out on the French superstar, the La Liga side now has a list of six others, including Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Real Madrid suffered yet another transfer blow after losing out on Erling Haaland to Manchester City. It seemed that Kylian Mbappe to the Spanish capital was all but done, until PSG offered the forward everything he could want at the club, including the kitchen sink.

The hope of becoming another 'galactico' side is fading away and the power of money is taking over football more than it ever has.

So what happens next for Madrid? Their two main attacking targets have snubbed them. The Spanish club has a list of six other forwards, including two Liverpool stars.

According to The Mirror, those six are Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Raheem Sterling, Serge Gnabry, Christopher Nkunku, and Antony.

Will Liverpool be able to tie down Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane or will Real Madrid make it third time lucky?

