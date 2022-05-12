Skip to main content
Report: Real Madrid Still Favourites For Liverpool Target Aurélien Tchouameni

According to new reports, Real Madrid are still the favourites to sign Monaco’s Aurélien Tchouameni, despite recent talk about Liverpool taking the advantage. 

Liverpool’s hopes of landing Monaco starlet Aurélien Tchouameni have started to seem more of a reality over the past week or so, with reports suggesting that The Reds have made their move. 

Jurgen Klopp’s plan of becoming a 4-2-3-1 side will be heavily reliant on what midfielders they sign over the next few transfer windows. Players such as Tchouameni and Jude Bellingham are the perfect fit for the future of this incredible side. 

Aurelien Tchouameni

Unfortunately for Liverpool, a few stumbling blocks have to be overcome if they want to bring the young Frenchman to Anfield. The price being one of them, with reports stating that Monaco are asking for around €70m.

Another hurdle they face is the night of Real Madrid. As new reports by Theo Squires from Liverpool Echo, suggest that the La Liga giants now lead the race to sign Aurélien Tchouameni. 

Author Verdict

My personal feeling is that Liverpool still are ahead in this race, however, if they don’t push for Aurélien Tchouameni, it just stinks of FSG once again showing their real ambition. 

Aurelien Tchouameni

This transfer is the perfect transfer for Liverpool to make this summer and €70m spread over years is a bargain for someone so talented. 

If Liverpool fail to get this transfer done because they don’t want to spend, then the board can not cry when the fans come for them. Luis Diaz is proof to why it is important to back Jurgen Klopp when he needs it, if they haven’t learnt from that, then they never will.

