Report: Real Madrid Looking To Sign Liverpool Superstar Mohamed Salah Instead Of Kylian Mbappe

Reports suggest that Real Madrid will turn their attention to winger Mohamed Salah if they fail to bring in Kylian Mbappe. The Egyptian King is still in talks over a new contract with Liverpool.

Real Madrid have fallen off in recent years in terms of European giants, on the pitch that is. Since their three Champions League wins in a row, the Spanish club have failed to impress in Europe and have not been as dominant domestically.

Once nicknamed the 'Galactico's', Madrid are hoping to bring back the reputation they had. A club that used to be the home of the biggest stars in the world such as Ronaldo, Luis Figo, and Zinedine Zidane, will be looking to bring the superstars of today to the Spanish capital.

IMAGO / PA Images

Liverpool on the other hand, will be looking to keep their superstar in Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian is currently in negotiations with the club to extend his contract. With other clubs monitoring Salah's situation, it is vital that Liverpool tie him down as soon as possible.

One team looking at Mohamed Salah is Real Madrid. It is reported by Fichajes that the Spanish side are looking to sign Liverpool's main man, if their move for PSG star Kylian Mbappe doesn't go ahead.

These next few months are crucial for Liverpool and Real Madrid. Will Mohamed Salah stay at Liverpool or will Real Madrid tempt the Egyptian away from Anfield?

