Report: Robert Lewandowski Agrees A Deal With Barcelona, As Bayern Munich Set Their Eyes On Liverpool's Sadio Mane

Reports suggest that Robert Lewandowski has agreed to a deal with Barcelona, leaving Bayern Munich for Spain this summer. This comes shortly after the Bundesliga side's speculation surrounding Liverpool's Sadio Mane.

Robert Lewandowski has been easily one of the best strikers in European football history. Record after record being broken, the Polish forward has been more than incredible since moving to Bayern Munich from rivals Borussia Dortmund.

IMAGO / MIS

However, his time with the German champions is looking to be coming to an end. Liverpool have been linked with a move for Lewandowski, who was once managed by Jurgen Klopp.

In what seems like a summer full of huge transfers, with Erling Haaland already securing his move to Manchester City, Liverpool could see them falling behind if they fail to strengthen. A forward may be one position that The Reds aim to get, but Lewandowski is off the cards.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Who will replace Lewandowski? Recent reports have stated that Bayern have been speaking to Sadio Mane's representatives. As the Liverpool forward has recently become a no.9, is he the man to take up his new role in a new side.

According to reports by Sport1, Bayern Munich's superstar has agreed a three-year deal with Barcelona. The reports also suggest that Liverpool have held talks with Lewandowski, but they have not furthered their move.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |