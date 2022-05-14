Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Robert Lewandowski Agrees A Deal With Barcelona, As Bayern Munich Set Their Eyes On Liverpool's Sadio Mane

Reports suggest that Robert Lewandowski has agreed to a deal with Barcelona, leaving Bayern Munich for Spain this summer. This comes shortly after the Bundesliga side's speculation surrounding Liverpool's Sadio Mane. 

Robert Lewandowski has been easily one of the best strikers in European football history. Record after record being broken, the Polish forward has been more than incredible since moving to Bayern Munich from rivals Borussia Dortmund.

Robert Lewandowski

However, his time with the German champions is looking to be coming to an end. Liverpool have been linked with a move for Lewandowski, who was once managed by Jurgen Klopp. 

In what seems like a summer full of huge transfers, with Erling Haaland already securing his move to Manchester City, Liverpool could see them falling behind if they fail to strengthen. A forward may be one position that The Reds aim to get, but Lewandowski is off the cards.

Sadio Mane Lucas Digne
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Who will replace Lewandowski? Recent reports have stated that Bayern have been speaking to Sadio Mane's representatives. As the Liverpool forward has recently become a no.9, is he the man to take up his new role in a new side. 

According to reports by Sport1, Bayern Munich's superstar has agreed a three-year deal with Barcelona. The reports also suggest that Liverpool have held talks with Lewandowski, but they have not furthered their move. 

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

LeBron
Articles

NBA & LA Lakers Superstar LeBron James Reveals His Vote For Premier League Manager Of The Season After Five-Man Shortlist Is Published

By Neil Andrew49 minutes ago
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Liverpool Target Jude Bellingham Makes Statement Regarding Borussia Dortmund Future

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Timo Werner
Quotes

'(Liverpool) Were A Big Possibility For Me' - Timo Werner Has No Regrets Joining Chelsea Over FA Cup Final Opponents

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Steven Gerrard, FA Cup
Opinions

FA Cup Final: Liverpool v Chelsea | Top Five Most Memorable Liverpool FA Cup Moments

By Damon Carr2 hours ago
LeBron James
Articles

LA Lakers NBA Star LeBron James Reveals Who Won His Vote As Premier League Player Of The Season After Shortlist Revealed

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Fabinho
Quotes

Jurgen Klopp Provides Update On Fabinho's Injury Status For Liverpool's Champions League Final Clash With Real Madrid

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference | FA Cup Final | Chelsea v Liverpool

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Jordan Henderson Premier League Trophy
Match Coverage

Chelsea v Liverpool | FA Cup Final | Key Facts & Stats Ahead Of Wembley Showpiece | Can Jordan Henderson Make History?

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago