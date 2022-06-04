Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Liverpool Target Robert Lewandowski To Force A Move Out Of Bayern Munich

The signing of Robert Lewandowski has become much easier, that’s according to reports. The Bayern Munich star will be available for a less price, if he is forced to make a ruling decision. 

With Sadio Mane leaving Anfield, a pursuit of a striker becomes more of a priority for Jurgen Klopp in the summer transfer window. 

Jurgen Klopp Robert Lewandowski

Many huge names have been linked with a move to Merseyside including Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son and Robert Lewandowski. However, will Liverpool go for the already made no.9 or an upcoming talent? 

If they are going down the proven player path, then Bayern Munich’s prolific forward could well be a bargain. The Polish striker has revealed his desire to leave the Bundesliga side, with Mane being a potential replacement. 

Robert Lewandowski
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Liverpool’s chances of bagging Lewandowski have increased. According to SPORTBILD, he is considering to activate FIFA’s ‘article 17’ ruling in order to force a way out of Germany. 

‘Article 17’ would allow the Polish forward to buy out his contract with his current club. This would change the cost of his transfer from £35m to just £20m, which seems an absolute steal for one of the greatest strikers in the game. 

Could we see Sadio Mane and Robert Lewandowski swap clubs this summer?

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Sadio Mane
News

Sadio Mane Transfer Latest: Southampton Could Receive Windfall If Striker Departs Liverpool - Bayern Munich, PSG & Real Madrid All Linked

By Neil Andrew12 minutes ago
Christian Pulisic Naby Keita
Transfers

'Will Improve Tenfold Under Klopp' - Fans React To Liverpool Transfer Links To Chelsea & USMNT Player Christian Pulisic Amid Sadio Mane Exit Rumours

By Neil Andrew40 minutes ago
Ben Woodburn
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Midfielder To Leave In Summer Transfer Six Years After Making Debut

By Neil Andrew43 minutes ago
Virgil van Dijk Kevin De Bruyne
Match Coverage

Liverpool - International Round-Up - Friday, 3rd June - Virgil van Dijk Signs Off In Style As Netherlands Stun Belgium

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Virgil van Dijk
News

Report: Liverpool Defender Virgil Van Dijk On Barcelona Midfielder Frenkie De Jong

By Joe Dixon1 hour ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold Tammy Abraham
Transfers

Watch: Tammy Abraham Drops Hint He Is Joining Liverpool To Trent Alexander-Arnold In England Training Amid Sadio Mane Exit Rumours

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Thomas Muller
News

Report: Bayern Munich Forward Thomas Muller On Liverpool's Sadio Mane

By Joe Dixon1 hour ago
Ibrahim Sangare
Transfers

Liverpool Transfer Targets Profiles: Midfielders Part Three - Ibrahim Sangare And Andre Trindade

By Damon Carr1 hour ago