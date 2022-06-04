Report: Liverpool Target Robert Lewandowski To Force A Move Out Of Bayern Munich

The signing of Robert Lewandowski has become much easier, that’s according to reports. The Bayern Munich star will be available for a less price, if he is forced to make a ruling decision.

With Sadio Mane leaving Anfield, a pursuit of a striker becomes more of a priority for Jurgen Klopp in the summer transfer window.

IMAGO / Sven Simon

Many huge names have been linked with a move to Merseyside including Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son and Robert Lewandowski. However, will Liverpool go for the already made no.9 or an upcoming talent?

If they are going down the proven player path, then Bayern Munich’s prolific forward could well be a bargain. The Polish striker has revealed his desire to leave the Bundesliga side, with Mane being a potential replacement.

IMAGO / MIS

Liverpool’s chances of bagging Lewandowski have increased. According to SPORTBILD, he is considering to activate FIFA’s ‘article 17’ ruling in order to force a way out of Germany.

‘Article 17’ would allow the Polish forward to buy out his contract with his current club. This would change the cost of his transfer from £35m to just £20m, which seems an absolute steal for one of the greatest strikers in the game.

Could we see Sadio Mane and Robert Lewandowski swap clubs this summer?

