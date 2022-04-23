Report: Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku Misses Out On Serie A Return, As Deal Already Agreed With Liverpool

Romelu Lukaku's return to Chelsea hasn't gone the way the London-based club would've hoped for, having been revitalized at Inter Milan. A return to Serie A looked likely, well until a deal with Liverpool had been agreed.

Following their Champions League success last season, Chelsea were hoping for a title-challenging push this season. Bringing Belgian ace Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge showed their intent of doing so.

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

However, despite costing a huge £80m, the powerful forward has been a shadow of the player he showed in Serie A. In fact, Timo Werner has looked like prime R9 alongside him.

After his public outburst about the club not being right for him, Lukaku's future away from London seems inevitable.

According to reports by Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter Milan's arch-rivals AC Milan were the team that had an opportunity to save the striker's career

Unfortunately for Chelsea's flop signing, the Italian giants have already agreed on a deal with Liverpool's Divock Origi, which ends all interest in Lukaku.

