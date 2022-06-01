Report: Sadio Mane Has Agreed Three-Year Deal With Bayern Munich, After Rejecting Liverpool, PSG And Barcelona

According to reports, Sadio Mane has agreed to join Bayern Munich on a three-year deal. The Liverpool forward revealed his desire to leave after the Champions League loss at the weekend.

Liverpool’s summer transfer window is one of the most important since the arrival of Jurgen Klopp. A new batch of players will need to be brought in, as players such as Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah may walk out of the door.

Two week ago, The Reds had a chance to win the unimaginable Quadruple. However, following a late Manchester City comeback and a shocking loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League final, Jurgen Klopp’s men were only able to come away with a domestic cup double.

A disappointing end to an amazing season looks to be continuing, as recent reports and news surrounding the future of the Liverpool squad are not looking positive.

Reports earlier today, state that Mohamed is unwilling to sign a long contract extension with the club and is open to sign for a Premier League rival.

New reports by DaveOCKop, suggest that Sadio Mane has now signed a three-year contract with Bayern Munich. The Senegalese forward looks set to leave this summer, after the club refuse to agree to his high wage demands.

The reports also state that both PSG and Barcelona tried to sign Mane, but after talks between Liverpool and Bayern yesterday, a deal has been agreed with the Bundesliga side, with a few yet to be agreed.

