Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Sadio Mane Has Agreed Three-Year Deal With Bayern Munich, After Rejecting Liverpool, PSG And Barcelona

According to reports, Sadio Mane has agreed to join Bayern Munich on a three-year deal. The Liverpool forward revealed his desire to leave after the Champions League loss at the weekend. 

Liverpool’s summer transfer window is one of the most important since the arrival of Jurgen Klopp. A new batch of players will need to be brought in, as players such as Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah may walk out of the door. 

Sadio Mane Mohamed Salah

Two week ago, The Reds had a chance to win the unimaginable Quadruple. However, following a late Manchester City comeback and a shocking loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League final, Jurgen Klopp’s men were only able to come away with a domestic cup double. 

A disappointing end to an amazing season looks to be continuing, as recent reports and news surrounding the future of the Liverpool squad are not looking positive. 

Reports earlier today, state that Mohamed is unwilling to sign a long contract extension with the club and is open to sign for a Premier League rival. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Sadio Mane Goal Arsenal

New reports by DaveOCKop, suggest that Sadio Mane has now signed a three-year contract with Bayern Munich. The Senegalese forward looks set to leave this summer, after the club refuse to agree to his high wage demands. 

The reports also state that both PSG and Barcelona tried to sign Mane, but after talks between Liverpool and Bayern yesterday, a deal has been agreed with the Bundesliga side, with a few yet to be agreed. 

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool Champions League
Transfers

Report: Liverpool In For Rennes And France Forward Martin Terrier

By Joe Dixon17 minutes ago
Fabio Carvalho
News

Report: Liverpool And Portugal Youngster Fabio Carvalho Can Shine In Premier League

By Joe Dixon39 minutes ago
Victor Osimhen
Transfers

'Take Osimhen From Napoli' - Christian Vieri Claims Liverpool Should Bid For Nigerian Should Mane Depart To Bayern Munich

By Neil Andrew58 minutes ago
Community Shield
News

Breaking: Community Shield Details Confirmed - Change Of Venue As Liverpool Take On Manchester City

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Naby Keita
News

Liverpool Midfielder Naby Keita Set To Be Offered New Deal By Jurgen Klopp

By Joe Dixon1 hour ago
Divock Origi Takumi Minamino
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Prepared To Listen To Offers For Three More Players This Summer Amid Sadio Mane Links To Bayern Munich

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Fabio Carvalho
Quotes

'Me And Him Had A Great Connection' - Harvey Elliott On What New Signing Fabio Carvalho Will Bring To Liverpool

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Kick It Out, Racism
Opinions

Racism: Football, Media And Society - Actions Speak Louder Than Words

By Damon Carr4 hours ago