Report: Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho To Chose Between Liverpool And Aston Villa Tomorrow

According to reports Barcelona and Brazil star Philippe Coutinho will decide tomorrow whether to join his former club Liverpool or his former team-mate Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa.

Philippe Coutinho is set to make a sensational return to the Premier League, but who to? Will the Brazilian make an emotional return to Anfield after a controversial exit or will he join former Liverpool team-mate Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa.

The Barcelona midfielder made a huge impact when he joined Liverpool from Inter Milan early in his career. He wowed crowds around the Premier League with his direct, yet skillful approach.

Coutinho was known for his astonishing goals, but had so much more to his game. The potential he had was ridiculous, but when he made the decision to leave the Reds controversially, his career took a nose dive.

Despite a warning from Jurgen Klopp, the Brazilian decided to leave to Barcelona, which did not end well. Coutinho was sent out on loan to Bayern Munich, where he did improve, but not to the levels of his Liverpool days.

Barcelona are now looking to take him off the wage bill in order to play new signing Ferran Torres. Reports from Kaveh Solhekol, via Sky Sports, Philippe Coutinho is set to make a decision between Liverpool and Aston Villa tomorrow in his return to the Premier League.

"What we heard, about an hour or so ago was that Philippe Coutinho has a choice between joining two Premier League clubs.

"He was going to make his decision by tomorrow afternoon. There are reports that Aston Villa are interested in him. Steven Gerrard was asked about it today, he didn't give much away.

"Speaking to the people on the player's side of the deal, my feeling about this is that he would be interested in joining Aston Villa. He knows people at Aston Villa. Of course he knows Steven Gerrard.

"He feels that Aston Villa are an up and coming club. He knows the kind of quality in the Aston Villa squad. He feels that if he plays at Aston Villa regularly, he can help them get up the table and maybe get into Europe. That is definitely on the cards.

"The other club that was mentioned to me was Liverpool. I was told that Liverpool are a club that was still very close to Philippe Coutinho's heart."

