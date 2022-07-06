Report: Nottingham Forest In Advanced Talks With Liverpool For Neco Williams, With Extraordinary Price Tag

Neco Williams is finally set to leave Liverpool and is reportedly in advanced talks with promoted side Nottingham Forest.

After a successful loan move with Fulham last season, it this London club's promotion rivals that are looking to bring in the Welshman on a full-term basis.

The young right-back has found it difficult to cement a place in Jurgen Klopp's side and with Trent Alexander-Arnold being the one to remove, then the task is as hard as it comes.

Despite impressing both in the Championship with Fulham and at international level with Wales, playing a huge part in their road to the World Cup, Williams will leave The Reds this summer to look for further first-team opportunities.

His impressive form will, however, come at a price and according to reports by The Telegraph, the team willing to pay the price is Nottingham Forest.

The report suggests that the Midlands side are in advanced talks with the defender and will have to pay £16m to get the transfer done.

