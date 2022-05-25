Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool ‘Willing’ To Sell Sadio Mane, Who Is A Serious Option For Bayern Munich Alongside PSG

Reports suggest that Sadio Mane is a serious option for Bayern Munich and Liverpool are ‘willing’ to negotiate a sale. PSG are also looking into the deal. 

Sadio Mane was the first player of Jurgen Klopp’s revolution and has been key to every success the club has achieved over that time.

Sadio Mane

Saturday’s Champions League final against Real Madrid is certain to be the last for some Liverpool players, however, it is likely that one of those could well be the Senegalese winger. 

Bayern Munich and PSG are set to battle it out for the Ballon d’Or contender, with the Bundesliga side being the front runners. 

The biggest twist yet regarding the Sadio Mane saga has been reported by German outlet BILD. They state that Liverpool are willing to negotiate the sale of their star player.

Sadio Mane AFCON

The report says that Bayern are willing to pay around $30m, but The Reds will consider the transfer if they were to offer around $50m. 

Will Liverpool actually sell Sadio Mane and who would be good enough to replace him this summer?

