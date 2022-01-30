Skip to main content
Revealed: Behind The Scenes Photo Gallery As Luis Diaz Signs For Liverpool

On Sunday, Liverpool confirmed the signing of exciting Colombian winger, Luis Diaz, from FC Porto and we can bring you some behind-the-scenes photos as the player undertook his medical and signed for the club.

Diaz has signed a long-term contract and is Liverpool's first signing during the January transfer window. The fee is reported to be €45million plus €15million add ons.

Over recent days, there had been speculation linking the 25-year-old with a move to Tottenham Hotspur who were reported to have made a sizeable bid for the Colombian.

In a twist to the saga, however, on Friday it emerged that Liverpool were the frontrunners for a player they have been linked with over recent months.

Read More

With Diaz on international duty, the medical had to be carried out by a Liverpool delegation sent to Argentina. It is believed his medical took place on Saturday when the player signed his registration forms.

Take a look at the behind-the-scenes photos here.

