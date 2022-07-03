Skip to main content

Revealed: Fabio Carvalho Shirt Number At Liverpool

Fabio Carvalho was confirmed as a Liverpool player on Sunday after his transfer from Fulham and the shirt number he will wear has been revealed.

It looked as though the 19-year-old would sign for the Merseyside club in January and then be loaned back to Fulham but the deal fell through at the last minute as the paperwork could not be completed in time.

Both clubs and the player were said to be relaxed however that a deal would be struck for this summer and they didn't disappoint with the transfer confirmed several weeks ago.

In an interview with Liverpoolfc.com, Carvalho explained exactly what it means to be playing for Liverpool.

“It’s just an amazing feeling to be here at one of the biggest clubs in the world, if not the biggest. So, I’m just happy to be here and I can’t wait to get started.

“Once you hear that Liverpool are interested, there’s only one thought in your mind, which is to join them and try to be in and around the team. Hopefully I can achieve big things.

“I spoke with everyone, and the manager, and it just felt so natural. When things become natural it’s just so much easier to make a decision.”

Number 28

Fans have been wondering what shirt number the Portugal under-21 international would be wearing and Carvalho has decided to retain the number 28 that he wore at Fulham for the 2022/23 season at Liverpool.

