Revealed: Former Liverpool Forward Sadio Mane's Salary At Bayern Munich

The salary that Sadio Mane will earn at Bayern Munich after his transfer from Liverpool has been revealed in a report.

Sadio Mane

The Senegalese made his expected switch to the Bundesliga club last week, signing a three-year contract.

After two failed bids, Bayern eventually agreed on a deal with Liverpool for a fee that could rise to £35million including add-ons.

According to BILD, the 30-year-old, who had just one year left on his contract at Liverpool, will become one of the world's best-paid players.

The German publication claims that Mane will earn a gross salary of €19.8million (£17.07million) per season in Germany.

That equates to just over £354,000 per week which not only puts him on a par with other top players but eclipses anything that Liverpool are reported to be paying to their top earners.

This will fuel more discussion regarding the wage structure at Liverpool which is something frequently discussed amongst fans and media, especially in light of the contract negotiations with Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian also has just 12 months left on his deal and so far has been unable to agree on new and improved terms to extend his stay on Merseyside.

Going forward, should things not change in terms of the pay structure at Anfield, the concern amongst Liverpool fans will be their ability to hold on to world-class players in their prime.

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

