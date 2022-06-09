Revealed: The Salary Of Darwin Nunez As Benfica Striker Agrees Five Year Contract With Liverpool

According to a report, Benfica striker Darwin Nunez has agreed a five-year deal with Liverpool, and the details of the salary he will earn have also been revealed.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

As Liverpool prepare for life without Sadio Mane who appears to be heading for a summer transfer to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, they have moved swiftly to try and secure a high-quality replacement in Nunez.

Reports earlier today suggested that Liverpool and Benfica were in full agreement on the transfer that would see the Uruguayan move to Anfield on a five-year deal. The fee agreed was reported to be €80million fixed plus €20million in addons for the 22-year-old.

Journalist Pedro Sepulveda of SIC Noticias is claiming that Nunez's contract is worth €6million per year (approx €115k per week).

The transfer is yet to be finalised and there are even reports suggesting that Manchester United are trying to hijack the deal with manager Erik Ten Hag flying to Portugal to meet with Nunez's representative, Jorge Mendes.

With the player said to be wanting Champions League football next season, Liverpool remain favourites to get the transfer over the line but nervous hours and days await as they try and complete the signing of the prolific striker.

