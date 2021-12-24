Skip to main content
December 24, 2021
Report: Bayern Munich Sign Leeds United's Brazilian Star Raphinha As Liverpool Lose Out

According to reports, Bayern Munich sign Liverpool target Raphinha from Leeds United. The Brazilian looks set to join the Bundesliga giants for 50 million Euros.

Raphinha was high up on Jurgen Klopp's transfer list, with Liverpool showing high interest in him last Summer. The Brazilian's agent revealed Liverpool's move on him earlier on in the year, but was happy to wait another year for his signature.

The highly talented winger has been a standout performer in the Premier League since joining the West Yorkshire side. Despite Leeds not playing to the standard they set last year, Raphinha has still been the shining light this season.

As we get closer to the January transfer window, the speculation  surrounding signings increases. However, according to Athletic journalist James Pearce, Liverpool will not be active in it. This will not be the case with Bayern Munich, as new reports suggest.

Reports from Bruno Formiga, via TNT Sports Brasil The Bundesliga side have made a huge statement and have signed Leeds United's main man Raphina for next month's transfer window.

Author Verdict

If the reports are true, this is a huge let down for the Reds. Raphinha look certain to come to Anfield next Summer having already gone for him last year.

Wherever the Brazilian ends up, he will be a success. Although Bayern Munich have many options in the forward line, Raphinha has the ability to walk straight in. Bayern Munich are making a statement with this signing, especially getting it done in January.

