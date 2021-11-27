Manchester United Legend Rio Ferdinand Urges Liverpool To Go And Sign Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland

Former Manchester United defender and BT Pundit hints for Liverpool to go and sign Borussia Dortmund and Norway superstar Erling Haaland as the reds face competition from Real Madrid and Chelsea for his signature.

Erling Haaland is one of the most wanted men in world football, with top clubs all around Europe queuing up for the bagsman. Since joining the Borussia Dortmund from RB Salzburg last year, he has been on phenomenal form with now 50 league goals in 50 matches for the Bundesliga club.

IMAGO / GEPA pictures

The Norwegian added the 50th to his tally today, making it 10 goals in 13 matches so far this season, despite missing a few due to injury. Haaland has also performed at a high level for his country Norway too, with 15 goals in only 12 matches for them since 2019.

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool have been closely monitoring the striker since his days at Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg. The reds already have links with Salzburg having purchased Taki Minamino last year and also having Naby Keita and Sadio Mane, who came from Red Bull's other club Leipzig after being at the Austrian champions prior.

Speaking on BT Sport, former Manchester United centre-back Rio Ferdinand said that if he was Liverpool, he would be getting him and admits his fear if Liverpool were too get him.

“If I was Liverpool I would take him right now. If he goes to Liverpool it’s a devastating front three. I don’t think it’s as hard for him to adapt if he goes to Liverpool. It’s a different system.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook